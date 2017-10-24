Manchester City 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-1 on pens): Bravo the hero as City progress

Manchester City defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers on penalties to advance to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night at the Etihad.

Claudio Bravo saved two consecutive penalties and Sergio Aguero scored City's fourth penalty to send the Blues past a difficult Wolves side and into the next round of the League Cup.

Wolves proved to be City's toughest opponent so far this season. Manchester City kept Wolves’ defenders on their toes in the first forty-five minutes, keeping an overwhelming majority and limiting Wolverhampton’s ability to counter when getting possession.

No record for Aguero

Sergio Aguero looked determined to brake Manchester City’s goal scoring record. The Argentine striker, who entered the match with 177 career goals as a Man City player, had several shots saved by Wolves’ goalkeeper Will Norris and had a half volley go wide of the mark.

Despite defending in their own half the entire first forty-five, Wolves had the best opportunity to score in the first half. Bright Enobakhare wrestled the ball off City defender Eliaquim Mangala and went in one on one with goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, only to be stoned shut by the Chilean keeper.

Despite being completely outplayed in the first half, Wolves grew into the match in the second half. The visitors took their time but began to take chances on the counter attack and began to attack in greater numbers when with the ball.

Claudio Bravo had to stand tall once again when tasked with a one on one with a Wolves attacker. The City backup keeper kept his side from going down a goal when he saved Helder Costa’s great chance on goal.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola substituted Gabriel Jesus off before the final ten minutes for Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgium international was inserted in hope that he could create more service for the strikers and add a needed touch of class to the match.

Raheem Sterling bottled a sitter from just 12 yards out with three minutes to go in the second half, arguably City’s best chance at goal in the entire second half.

Bright Enobakhare had an unbelievable chance in injury time to steal the match for Wolves. Enobakhare was played in all alone once again against Claudio Bravo, but the Chilien came up with the save to stop Enobakhare once again.

Wolverhampton became the first club since Manchester United in April to keep Manchester City from scoring for 90 minutes.

City’s best chance in the first half of extra time came from Sterling and Aguero. The duo had close range chances in the penalty box blocked by Wolves defense.

Leroy Sane came close twice within two minutes in the second half of extra time for City. His goal-line pullback pass in the 110th minute was meet by nobody, but his six yard half volley a minute later was deflected just inches over the Wolverhampton crossbar.

City squeeze through

Wolves looked like the could win it late, but their flurry of chances off the counter attack did not result in trouble for Claudio Bravo, who then became the hero in the shoot-out.

Manchester City take the pitch next at West Brom on Saturday as the Blues return to Premier League play.