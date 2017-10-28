Pep Guardiola gives Vincent Kompany update as Manchester City take on West Brom

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks during a press conference at Manchester City Football Academy on October 27, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke to the assembled press on Friday afternoon at City Football Academy. Pep's men travel down to the Midlands to face West Brom on Saturday.

Captain Comeback

For the first time since being injured, Guardiola offered a timeline of when Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany might return to the first team squad.

“Vincent travelled to Barcelona and visited Ramon [Cutgat] to see how his injury is,” Pep said.

“It is much better. In the next ten days he will be coming back [to first team training].”

The return of the captain will allow John Stones and Nicholas Otamendi to have some rest. Kompany has been sidelined with a muscular injury.

When asked about Kompany's future with the Belgium national squad, Pep made it clear he has no say in the matter.

"I don't know, his decision."

Undefeated Year, But Not For City

When asked about the potential for his side to go the entire Premier League season unbeaten, Pep quickly brushed the question aside and seemed quite annoyed of having to be asked again about going undefeated.

Guardiola said: "I answered that in the last press conference. Forget about it."

While his side may not go undefeated, one of his players might reach that milestone. Young Brazilian sensation Gabriel Jesus can complete an entire year of going unbeaten if City come out with a victory or a draw against West Brom Saturday.

Pep seemed very excited at the prospect of his young star accomplishing that feat:"One year is a lot of games. Wow, what a record! Amazing!"

The last time Jesus lost an official match was in October 2016 when Palmeiras lost to Santos. Since then he has gone unbeaten with Palmeiras, the Brazilian national team, and Manchester City.

Calm and Steady

While City have started the season guns blazing, the Spanish gaffer wants his players to realize that they finished poorly last season despite having a similar start to their season.

Guardiola said:

“We started the same way this year as last season.

We have to take it game by game and we’ll analyse what happens at the end of the season.”