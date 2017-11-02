Sergio Agüero "very happy" to become Manchester City's all-time top scorer during Napoli victory

Above: Sergio Agüero celebrating his record-breaking goal in the 4-2 win over Napoli | Photo: Getty Images/Nikola Krstic - Action Plus

Manchester City forward Sergio Agüero has stated that he is "very happy" to become the club's all-time top scorer, as the Argentine scored the third goal in their 4-2 victory over Napoli.

More happy for the win and to qualify

It has been quite the career for Agüero since arriving from Atlético Madrid back in the summer of 2011, with his most famous moment coming in his debut campaign as his extra-time goal against Queens Park Rangers secured their first Premier League title.

The Argentine has gone from strength to strength since with his best tally coming last season with 33 goals in all competitions, Agüero breaking the record was more a question of when rather than if despite having recently picked up a rib injury in car crash in Amsterdam.

Agüero equalled Eric Brook's 177-goal record during the 3-0 win over Burnley a few weeks back, but broke it on Wednesday night with his crucial goal in Naples and he shared his delight at writing himself into club history post-match.

"I am very happy for this moment," Agüero beamed post-match. "I am more happy for the win and to qualify, I am very happy today."

"I don't know (how many more I can score)," the Argentine stated. "I think every game to play 100%."

"I don't know how many more I can score," Agüero added. "I just need to play the same way. To work."

Can't expect to control the 90 minutes

City headed into the clash with the in-form Napoli knowing that early qualification for the last-16 of the Champions League wasn't going to be a walk in the park, but The Citizens put another stellar performance to become the first English side to win at the Stadio San Paolo.

It certainly didn't start well for the visiting side as Lorenzo Insigne put Napoli ahead but headed goals from Nicolás Otamendi and John Stones either side of the break turned the tie on its head, Jorginho's penalty brought the game level once again but Agüero's historic goal and another from Raheem Sterling saw them edge out their Italian counterparts.

The clash has continued their excellent start to the campaign as they extended their winning run to 14, though Pep Guardiola admitted that he "cannot expect to control 90 minutes" he stated he was "so pleased" with his sides determination.

"We cannot expect to control 90 minutes," the City boss stated. "We are going to suffer."

"The point is how going to overcome and react to that situation," Guardiola concluded. "We did it twice, after 1-0 and after 2-2. That's why I'm so pleased."