Sergio Agüero admits he could return to Argentina at the end of Manchester City contract in 2019

Above: Sergio Agüero during the 3-1 win over Arsenal | Photo: Getty Images/Matthew Ashton - AMA

Manchester City's new all-time top scorer Sergio Agüero has hinted at an possible exit from the Etihad Stadium, with the striker stated that his idea was to "always go back for Independiente" come the end of his contract in 2019.

The idea is to go back to the homeland

The Argentine has built himself as one of the best players to pull on a City shirt since his arrival back in 2011, with the obvious highlight being his last-minute goal against Queens Park Rangers which handed City their first Premier League title during his first season at the club.

Agüero made sure that he has a permanent place in club history recently as his goal in the 4-2 conquest of Napoli broke City's all-time goalscoring record previously held by Eric Brooks, with the Argentine being presented with a guard of honour in Sunday's 3-1 win over Arsenal.

His excellent goalscoring form has seen him linked with numerous moves away from the North West especially when it looked like Pep Guardioa had a preference to Gabriel Jesus last season, Agüero started his career with Independiente and the 29-year-old stated that though he has option of another year at City he proclaimed his idea has always been to go back to where it all began.

"It came out that Milan and Real Madrid wanted me," Agüero stated. "And - I don't know where I read it - but they said, 'They just spoiled Independiente's dream.'"

"But the idea was always to go back to Independiente," the Argentine striker proclaimed. "When my contract with City runs out in 2019."

"I have an option to extend one more year with City," the 29-year-old stated. "Where it's the priority but it's always an option."

"The idea is to go back," Agüero added. "Now, I'm doing very well and hopefully we can win the cup [title], but it's not easy."

On-field success and financial sustainability must go hand-in-hand

People will argue that City's success on the pitch started to kick into full gear with the arrival of Agüero, but their success off it has been improving vastly year-by-year since the takeover 2008.

This has continued in the last 13-month period as they announced record revenues of £473.4m, with a profit of £1.08m from the year ending June 30, 2017.

It is the ninth year of improved financial performance a third which has posted a profit, however the club's wage bill has increased by 33 per cent to £264.1m.

"On-field success and financial sustainability must exist hand-in-hand," club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak stated. "What hopefully comes across is that the football organization and off-field business have the right symmetry and balance to allow us to continue to further strengthen and grow."

"Targeted investment in the summer of 2016 in some talented young players, blended together with the existing capabilities in our squad," he concluded. "Led to an impressive start to the season and some memorable performances."