Kyle Walker hints that it is "possible" for Manchester City to have an unbeaten season ahead of Leicester City clash

Above: Kyle Walker battling with Alexis Sánchez during the 3-1 win over Arsenal | Photo: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker has insisted that it would be "very difficult" for the club to go the whole season unbeaten, but insisted that it is "possible" ahead of Saturday's clash with Leicester City.

Possible with the players we have got

Many will have expected City to be favourites for the Premier League title before a ball was even kicked, especially considering the amount of money that Pep Guardiola had spent in the window which included Walker moving from Tottenham for a fee in excess of £50 million.

But nobody will have quite expected the storming start that they have made on all fronts, remaining undefeated in their opening 17 matches of the season and opening up a eight-point gap over nearest rivals Manchester United.

Their start has led people to suggest that there is a chance of City either emulating or bettering Arsenal's 'invincible' season.

And ahead of the clash at the King Power Stadium Walker insisted that while it would be "very difficult" to do, it isn't implausible that they could remain unbeaten.

"It will be very difficult," Walker in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports. "But it's possible with the players we have got and the form we have shown."

"But it's a long old season," the former Tottenham man warned. "Those January games when it's back to back, it's going to be difficult."

"But we have the personnel in the dressing room to do it," the full-back added. "So who knows?"

Picking up a double

Manchester City's scintillating start have seen them collect plaudits from all corners of the footballing sphere, and it has also come in the shape of accolades too, with Guardiola and Leroy Sané collecting both the Manager and Player of the Month for October for the top-flight.

Guardiola has beaten off stiff competition to collect his second consecutive Manger of the Month award ahead of the likes of Sean Dyche, Mauricio Pochettino and Arsène Wenger.

Sané was practically unplayable during the month of October in which he has picked up both a goal and a assist in all of the three matches he played. Sané becomes only the second German to win the award following from Jürgen Klinsmann for Tottenham back in 1994.