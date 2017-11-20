De Bruyne says Guardiola has given City the confidence to 'beat everybody' after Leicester win

Above: Kevin De Bruyne celebrating his goal in the 2-0 win over Leicesetr City | Photo: Getty Images/Plumb Images-Leicester City FC

Kevin De Bruyne has stated that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given his side the confidence to believe that they can "beat everybody", as they extended their unbeaten run on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Leicester City.

Could be more clinical

De Bruyne has been a crucial cog in the machine that has been Manchester City thus far in the 2017/18 campaign, with City surpassing many people's expectations thus far as they have fired on all cylinders throughout all the competitions available to them.

City headed to the King Power Stadium on Saturday looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League with Manchester United playing the evening game, and goals from Gabriel Jesus and the Belgian either side of the half-time break which secured the win.

Many people have already handed the title to The Citizens with talks that they could go through the whole season without defeat, and De Bruyne stated it has been the influence of the Catalan coach which has given them the belief that they can "beat everyone".

"[Guardiola has given us] the confidence that we can beat everybody," De Bruyne stated following the win at the King Power. "Last year, there were games where we could have been better but we weren't clinical enough."

"This year, even today," the Belgian proclaimed. "We could be more clinical."

"But we were there in the box," De Bruyne added. "We are scoring more goals and I think that's the main difference from last year."

Did his job perfectly

It was an all-round excellent performance from The Citizens, however the only major disappointment will be losing key central defender John Stones.

Stones left the field of play just after the half hour mark with Guardiola stating that he could be out for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury, one positive was the return of skipper Vincent Kompany who played the full 90 minutes against The Foxes.

Some will remain sceptical if Kompany can remain fit to fill the gap left by Stones who has had a storming start to the campaign, and De Bruyne has backed his skipper stating that he did his job "perfectly" against Claude Puel's side.

"It was a shame John Stones had to go out," he said. "But Eliaquim Mangala came in and did well."

"It was Vincent Kompany's first game back," De Bruyne concluded on his compatriot. "And he did his job perfectly."