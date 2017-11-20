Manchester City vs Feyenoord Preview: Hosts aiming to maintain 100% record in Europe

Picture: Getty Images - John Thys/AFP

Manchester City host Feyenoord on Tuesday night looking to maintain their 100% start in this years Champions League after securing four successive victories in Group F.

Back-to-back wins against Serie A outfit Napoli have cemented City's place in the last-16 of the competition for the fifth consecutive season as they sit top of the group with 12 points.

Pep Guardiola's men will be assured of top spot if they beat Feyenoord at the Etihad Stadium and second place Shakhtar Donetsk fail to win in Naples.

The Dutch champions can still finish in third spot to qualify for the Europa League but a result in Manchester is required. Feyenoord have yet to register a single point in the group and suffered a heavy 4-0 home defeat against City back in September.

Guardiola's side have made a superb start to the season and registered their 16th successive victory with the 2-0 victory away at Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his Eredivisie side have endured a poor start to their title defence. Feyenoord have suffered seven defeats in their previous 12 games.

Recent form (all competitions)

Manchester City: WWWWW

Feyenoord: WDLDD

Team News

The Premier League leaders will be without defender John Stones as the England international faces around six-weeks on the sidelines, but Nicolas Otamendi returns after serving a suspension during the weekend's win at Leicester.

Captain Vincent Kompany played the full 90 minutes last weekend and is expected to be named in the squad, while Yaya Toure, Ilkay Gundogan, Danilo and Bernardo Silva may all feature.

England U17 World Cup winner Phil Foden and Spain U21 international Brahim Diaz could be given an opportunity for some game time with the hosts already through.

The slight positive for the visitors is that Nicolai Jorgensen has returned to some form having scoring three in his previous four games and is likely to lead the line.

Latest result

Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City (Jesus, De Bruyne)

Feyenoord 1-1 VVV-Venlo (Joergensen, van Bruggen)

Match Facts

Tuesday's fixture between the two sides will only be the second time the pair have met in a competitive match - with City winning 4-0 away in The Netherlands on matchday one.

City have only lost once before to Dutch opposition in European competition; winning three times and drawing twice across those previous fixtures.

Feyenoord have only been able to register one victory in their last seven attempts on the road against English opposition in Europe (D2 L4).

Manchester City are one of only three sides to win all four matches this season in the Champions League (Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United); they have already booked a spot in the Last 16, regardless of the result in this match.

On the other hand, Feyenoord are one of only three sides (along with Anderlecht and Benfica) who have yet to register a single point in this competition.