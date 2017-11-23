Ederson insists that Huddersfield clash will be difficult for Manchester City ahead of Sunday's contest

Above: Ederson during the 7-2 win over Stoke City | Photo: Getty Images/James Baylis - AMA

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has admitted that their clash with Huddersfield Town will be "difficult", with The Citizens making the short trip to the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Faced challenges from every team, and Huddersfield won't be different

City have yet to be really tested by any side that has been put in front of them thus far, with City remaining unbeaten in all competitions thus far which continued midweek as they just managed to squeeze past Feyenoord with a 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League has certainly been the competition in which they have impressed the most, with Pep Guardiola's side already holding a wight point lead over nearest rivals Manchester United with many already saying that the title already belongs to the blue side of the city.

They will be looking to continue their unbeaten run going into hefty festive period, but will face a Huddersfield side who have impressed so far in their first Premier League season which has included a win over José Mourinho's side and Ederson stated that they certainly shouldn't underestimate The Terriers.

"It’s not only this game," Ederson told mancity.com. "But all of the them and the different teams we face, we’ll always encounter challenges."

“It’s going to be a difficult away game for us, just as Brighton, Bournemouth and Leicester were," the goalkeeper stated. "But I believe that our team is focused and well prepared to go there and fight for another win."

“We’ve faced challenges from every team we faced so far," the Brazilian added. "And I believe it won’t be different against Huddersfield."

Up for some coveted gongs

City's performances under Guardiola has certainly garnered praised since his arrival last summer, and it is began to come in the shape of accolades as Kevin De Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy and Sergio Agüero all been shortlisted for UEFA’s Team of the Year.

The trio are amongst the 50-man list which will be voted for by the fans, Agüero scored four European goals in 2017 which included his recent record-breaking goal in the 4-2 win over Napoli.

​De Bruyne has showcased his excellent goal-making abilities assisting three so far in this season's group stages, while Mendy has been honoured for his efforts in helping AS Monaco to last season's semi-finals before their defeat to Juventus.