Pep Guardiola hails his free-scoring Manchester City side

Guardiola hails free scoring City

As Manchester City travel to the John Smiths Stadium this weekend to face Huddersfield Town, boss Pep Guardiola has praised the contribution of his midfielders and defenders, as goals continue to flow across the park.

Having fired in 40 goals in 12 Premier League games so far this term, Guardiola spoke in glowing term of his side ahead of the trip to West Yorkshire.

"We have a lot of players scoring goals", the Spaniard said. "We cannot win the title just with one or two players scoring", he added, stating, "our attacking midfielders, especially and our defenders have been scoring goals. That is good."

After Raheem Sterling’s late strike in Tuesday's Champions League game against Feyenoord pushed him to the top of City's goal scoring charts for the season, Guardiola was quick to sing his praises for the winger.

"Now is the best moment in his [Raheem's] career", said Guardiola. "We are in November. We don't think too much about the mentality to keep scoring goals." The City boss also pointed out however, "he has to focus, play good. Better and better. The goals are coming."

Scintillating City

City come into this fixture against Huddersfield in scintillating form, after winning 17 successive games in all competitions.

The Terriers come into this fixture on the back of a 4-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth and despite sitting eight points clear at the summit of the Premier League, Guardiola expects a tough game against on Sunday.

"We played last season against them. We were not able to win there in the FA Cup, we realised how complicated it is to play there, we know exactly what is going to happen – a big atmosphere with fans who support them a lot."

Kompany set to continue

Club captain Vincent Kompany is available for selection, despite being nursed back to full fitness after returning from absence last weekend, as Guardiola confirmed.

"Everybody is okay. Yesterday was a day off. Today, I want to see how everyone is. Vincent is ready to play."

U17 World Cup winner Phil Foden made his European debut in midweek, but Guardiola was coy on questions whether he would feature in Sunday's fixture.

"We are so pleased. It is so important for clubs to have players from the academy." Guardiola finished, "here he has so much support. Whether he will play depends in quality and his development."