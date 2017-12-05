Pep Guardiola insists City have traveled to the Ukraine to "win the game" ahead of Shakhtar clash

Above: Pep Guardiola speaking to the press ahead of the clash with Shakhtar Donetsk | Photo: Getty Images/Victoria Haydn - Manchester City FC

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted his side will show "respect" but have travelled to Ukraine to "win the game", as The Citizens prepare to round off the Champions League group stage with Wednesday's clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Guardiola's side have been ruthless across all fronts thus far this season, and some of their best form has come in Europe's elite competition where they sit comfortably atop of Group F.

The Citizens have a 100 per cent record which has seen them cruise into the last-16 with relative ease, with the narrow 1-0 win over Feyenoord last time out securing their passage as clear group winners.

Guardiola's side head to Eastern Europe with little else to play for and with Sunday's Manchester derby on the horizon he will be forgiven for taking his foot off the gas slightly, but in his pre-match press conference Guardiola insisted that his side have come to secure the final three points.

“We are so happy to be in the last 16 but it will be tough," Guardiola stated to his pre-match press conference. "I saw them play Napoli, their midfield is good, their build-up is perfect."

“It's a tough game, a tough team, we spoke in the last game," the Catalan proclaimed. "We travelled here to win the game, to make a good performance and show respect for the clubs and this competition."

“We are preparing to win the game," the coach added. "Try to do as much as possible to make a good game."

It will be expected that Guardiola will at least make some changes to his starting XI ahead of the trip to Old Trafford, but the coach will be sweating over the fitness of key midfielder David Silva.

Though he has gone under the radar for much of this season Silva has been a key player throughout, and he celebrated his new one-year contract on Sunday with the winner against West Ham United.

Silva didn't travel with the squad to Ukraine with the coach stating that he had "little bit of problems" following Sunday's win, and Guardiola admitted that he was unsure if he would be fit for the clash with José Mourinho's men .

"David had a little bit of problems in the last minutes," he confirmed about the Spaniard's fitness. "We made a test after the game."

"I don't know if he is able to play on Sunday," the coach admitted. "So that's why he stayed there, to recover in Manchester."

"Hopefully he can be fit for Sunday," Guardiola concluded. "But it was too risky to play him [Wednesday]."