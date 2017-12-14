David Silva hails Manchester City "special" Premier League record in Swansea victory

Above: David Silva celebrating one of his two goals in the 4-0 win over Swansea City | Photo: Gety Images/Victoria Haydn - Manchester City FC

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has praised the side for breaking their "special" Premier League record, as The Citizens recorded their 15th consecutive league victory in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the struggling Swansea City.

Special to win so many games

It has been a storming start to the campaign for Pep Guardiola's men as they have risen to the top with relative ease, with their crucial Manchester derby victory on Sunday equalling Arsenal's 2002 record for 14th consecutive league victories.

It seemed inevitable that they would break the record considering the struggle Paul Clement's side currently find themselves in, and goals from Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Agüero giving them the excellent record.

Silva's brace continues his excellent run of form with his third and fourth goals in the last three matches, and the Spaniard stated that he and the side were "happy" with the three points and the "special" record.

"Of course," Silva told mancity.com about the league record. "It is special when you win so many games."

"It's important for confidence and our confidence is high at the moment," the Spaniard stated. "We are very happy."

"After the derby," the veteran midfielder proclaimed. "To play in that way three days later was so difficult. We did well."

Silva added: "We are happy with the three points."

Embed from Getty Images

Focused on taking on a very good side

City have reopened their 11-point lead back at the top of the Premier League, despite Manchester United returning to winning form with a narrow 1-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

However Guardiola will not be dwelling on their record-breaking win as focus will now turn to Saturday, and it is going to be another stern test at the Etihad Stadium as they welcome Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs' title challenge is all but over as they sit 18 points behind Saturday's opponents but will certainly look to cause trouble, and Silva stated that City will have to be "focused" to continue their record against Mauricio Pochettino's men.

"On Saturday, we play Tottenham and we have to be focused," Silva concluded. "They are a very good side so we will see."