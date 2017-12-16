Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed team news: No David Silva for City

(Picture: Getty Images)

Manchester City are without David Silva while Kyle Walker starts at right-back against former club Tottenham Hotspur as City go in search of a 16th straight Premier League win on Saturday evening (5:30pm kick-off).

The England international faces his previous employers for the first time since a £53 million summer move and returns to the starting line-up after being an unused substitute for the mid-week win at Swansea City, when Danilo replaced him.

But City are without Spanish playmaker Silva - with four goals in his last three league outings - with İlkay Gündoğan coming in, the former presumably rested.

Pep Guardiola's other change sees Leroy Sané return, benching Bernardo Silva, after the German was rested in South Wales, while Sergio Agüero keeps his place up top over Gabriel Jesus.

City remain without centre-back John Stones, who has missed all of their last five league games with a hamstring problem, and long-term absentee Benjamin Mendy.

With Silva joining the defensive duo on the sidelines, young midfielders Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko make the bench alongside the likes of Jesus, Bernardo Silva and Yaya Touré.

The visitors are without centre-backs Toby Alderweireld, due to a hamstring injury, and Davinson Sánchez, suspended, with Eric Dier starting at centre-back as they change to a back-four.

Mauricio Pochettino makes three changes from their mid-week win over Brighton & Hove Albion with right-back Kieran Trippier replacing Serge Aurier. Danny Rose keeps his place on the left.

Moussa Sissoko drops out in favour of Mousa Dembélé in midfield while Dele Alli - with two goals in his last two appearances against City - also returns to take the place of Érik Lamela.

Spurs have won more Premier League away games at City than against any other club, with 10, but will be hard pressed to claim three points today.

City have dropped just two of an available 51 points before this while Pochettino has only overseen one victory in 17 away games against the top-flight's "big six" - though that win came at the Etihad in February 2016.

They will look to talisman Harry Kane to inspire them, the England striker having taken scored 33 goals in 33 league games in 2017 as he chases down Alan Shearer's record of 36 in 1995.

Kane also has seven goals in seven away games this season, though they are winless on the road in their last four - losing three. They have also scored only twice in that sequence, having managed 25 in the previous six away trips - including the last two matches of 2016-17 - before that.

City, however, can become the first team since Wolves and West Bromwich Albion in 1953 to beat Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs all before the New Year.

Full team news

Manchester City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Mangala, Delph; Fernandinho, Gündoğan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Sané, Agüero.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris; Trippier, Dier, Vertonghen, Rose; Dembélé, Winks; Eriksen, All, Son; Kane.

Manchester City bench: Bravo, Danilo, Touré, B. Silva, Foden, Zinchenko, Jesus.

Tottenham Hotspur bench: Vorm, Aurier, Davies, Foyth, Sissoko, Lamela, Llorente.