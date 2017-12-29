Crystal Palace vs Manchester City preview: City on the cusp of another record as they end the year away to Eagles

Above: Jeffrey Schlupp holding off the pressure of Nicolás Otamendi during the 5-0 win over Crytal Palace in September | Photo: Getty Images/Alex Livesey

Twenty seventeen is certainly set to end with a bang with the Premier League's early kick-off on Sunday, as Manchester City look to go one step closer to another excellent record when they clash with Crystal Palace in south London.

Look to regain their solidity

It was a traumatic start to the Premier League season for The Eagles with Frank de Boer thrown out more quickly than he was brought into Selhurst Park, but they have improved vastly under the watch of Roy Hodgson and will look to continue to pull themselves away from the relegation zone.

It was Hodgson's first job since the disappointing end to his England tenure and has shown that he has still got it, he steadied the Palace ship as they remained unbeaten in the last eight matches going into Thursday's clash with Arsenal.

Andros Townsend did well to cancel out Shkodran Mustafi's opener but fell to Alexis Sánchez's return to form with his brace giving them a 3-2 victory despite a late scare from James Tomkins, it still left them a point above the relegation zone and Hodgson will be hopeful that they can avoid another drubbing similar to that they suffered at The Etihad Stadium in September.

On the cusp of yet another record

It has been another excellent year for The Citizens especially in the last half of 2017, and they will be looking to cap off a prestigious 365 days with another victory and going to one step closer to yet another excellent record in an already special season.

Pep Guardiola's men have stormed away at the top of the Premier League leaving every other side in their wake and it has been very much the case across all competitions, but it has been in the top-flight where they have shined brightest and can open a 16-point gap at the top with victory.

A single goal from Raheem Sterling midweek gave them the 1-0 victory in the domination of Newcastle United, that also brought them one step closer to Bayern Munich's European record of 19 league victories which they can match with a win at Selhurst Park.

Players and Guardiola himself have stated that on many occasions that records are not the side's motivation, that will be no different this time around but will be a nice cherry on the top of the 2017 cake.

Team news

The big miss for Hodgson could be the absence of midfielder Yohan Cabaye who picked up a knock in the midweek defeat to The Gunners, it is expected that the Frenchman will face a late fitness test but is likely to be replaced by James McArthur who took his place in Thursday's clash. Joel Ward has also been struggling with a groin problem, but could be back in contention.

The availability of some Guardiola's defenders could go down to the wire, there was concern for Vincent Kompany who limped off early on at St James' Park but it is believed his calf injury isn't as bad as first feared while make-shift left-back Fabian Delph is back in contention despite a minor muscular problem.

It does seem the game has come too soon for John Stones who has returned to training after 11 games out with a hamstring but it is nearing a return, City fans will be hopeful to see the possible return of talisman David Silva who has been absent from three of the last four matches for personal reasons.

Crystal Palace will host Manchester City at Selhurst Park on Sunday, December 31 with kick-off at 12pm GMT.