Pep Guardiola relishing the chance to break City's Anfield curse ahead of Sunday's clash

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has admitted that it will be a real test going to Anfield on Sunday, but it's a challenge that he is relishing, with the chance to break their 45-year voodoo on Merseyside with Sunday's crucial clash against Liverpool.

Records are there to be broken

Jürgen Klopp's side have been bang in-form in the recent weeks and months and remain unbeaten since October. However, despite their excellent run they still stand in the shadow of what could be a historic campaign for Guardiola's side.

The Citizens are still on course for a possible quadruple of trophies and an unbeaten run in the Premier League which has seen them open up a 15-point gap at the top, The Reds have already felt the wrath of City's power with their 5-0 thrashing at The Etihad Stadium earlier in the season.

However, City's record at Anfield will hang over their heads going into Sunday's clash having only won twice in 50 attempts at the prestigious ground, but if any side could record City's first away since 2003 it would be this one and Guardiola stated that he believes records are there to be broken.

"It is a real test going to Anfield, one of most prestigious stadiums and teams in the world," Guardiola stated in his pre-match press conference. "It is a game for us and we are going to plan as much as possible to know what is going to happen."

"Of course if you want to achieve something that’s good and win titles," the coach proclaimed. "You have to win these kind of games." "This season we were able to do that but we still have to go to Anfield, to Tottenham," the Catalan admitted. "There are still lots of games to play."

"But Liverpool is such an important game," Guardiola added. "To realise again if we are able to do big things in this season."

A Brazilian boost

There could be some new faces around Eastlands before these two clash Sunday tea time, with City believed to be edging ever closer to a deal for Arsenal's Alexis Sánchez despite interest from Manchester United.

It is believed that the Chilean was being brought in early after Gabriel Jesus suffered injury in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, with many expecting the worst when the Brazilian left Selhurst Park with what was later revealed as a medial knee ligament injury.

Guardiola provided a positive update though, stating that Jesus had visited Dr Ramon Cugat in Barcelona for assessment, and even revealed that he could be back in time for their Champions League last-16 clash with FC Basel in early February.

"He was (this week) in Barcelona," he said on the Brazilian's injury. "And the news is quite good."

"I think two or three weeks," Guardiola concluded on when he expects a return for Jesus. "Against Basel in the Champions League, he could be ready."