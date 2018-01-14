Leroy Sané shares disappointment as City lose unbeaten league run to masterful Liverpool

Above: Leroy Sané celebrating his goal in the 4-3 defeat to Liverpool | Photo: Getty Images/Victoria Haydn - Manchester City FC

Manchester City winger Leroy Sané insisted though it was an incredible game for the spectator, he shared his disappointment as The Citizens lost their first Premier League game of the season as they were thwarted 4-3 by Liverpool.

Not the best day

The scintillating City side headed to Merseyside knowing that their unbeaten record could be under serious threat, and considering they had only won twice on the road against The Reds in 50 attempts and Liverpool's recent form the odds were stacked against them despite their dominance.

It certainly was a blistering start from the home side with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's opener nine minutes in, before Sané managed to level things up with his excellent near-post effort.

However Jürgen Klopp's men swept City aside in a blistering nine-minute period with goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah, goals from Bernardo Silva and İlkay Gündoğan took it right to end but the afternoon belonged Merseyside.

Sané acknowledge how "incredible" the clash was for the spectator, but was quick to reiterate his and the side's disappointment at their defeat.

"I think it was an incredible game for the fans who saw it," Sané reflected to mancity.com post-match. "There were many goals and chances but for us it was not the best day."

"There was a period in the second half when we made a lot of mistakes," the German admitted. "But I think we showed good character near the end."

"Even if the other team is one or two goals in front we always try to score and change the game," Sané added. "Everyone is obviously disappointed that we weren't able to win as it is a long time since City have lost won here at Liverpool."

Still in our hands

Defeat was an inevitability that has been beaten into Pep Guardiola's side throughout their unbeaten run, with players and coach alike stating throughout that it will be more about how they react to the defeat than the defeat itself.

Despite the loss it has barely left a chink in the armour of their point lead still holding a 15-point gap over Manchester United ahead of their clash with Stoke City, it looks nailed on that City will get back on track with the visit of Newcastle United next Saturday and Gündoğan stated that the title is still in City's hands.

"The title race is still in our own hands," the German stated. "And we are still in a comfortable position but we need to learn from today."

"We need to learn from those 10 minutes," he proclaimed. "When we conceded three goals and look to keep on improving."

"Pep said it would be nearly impossible to go all season without losing," Gündoğan concluded. "We are disappointed but now we must look ahead."