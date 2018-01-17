Nicolás Otamendi commits his future to Manchester City until 2022

Above: Nicolás Otamendi during the 2-0 win over Watford | Photo: Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Manchester City have managed tied down one of their key defenders this season down to a new contract, as Nicolás Otamendi signed a new four-year deal with The Citizens to keep him at the club until 2022.

I can still improve as a player, says Otamendi

​​The Argentine has been a regular for City since his move from Valencia back in 2015, but like many other players the 29-year-old has thrived under the watch of Pep Guardiola where his form has not only improved but added goals to his arsenal.

Otamendi has been a crucial component in what has been the seemingly unstoppable City machine missing just one City's 23 matches, and scoring five goals along the way which is far and away his biggest total including a winner in the Manchester derby.

The defender has also shone with the ball at his feet holding the top spot for the Premier League's most completed passes, Otamendi has extended his deal to keep him at the club until 2022 and he stated that he is still looking to improve as a player.

"I’ve enjoyed my time at City since the first day I arrived," Otamendi told mancity.com on his contract extension. "And I’m really happy to have extended my stay here by a couple more years."

“My only aim is to help the team and give all I can for this club," the Argentine stated. "I am learning every day under Pep and enjoying my football and I feel I can still improve as a player."

“It’s a very beautiful city," Otamendi added. "And I’m very happy here.”

In a league of his own

As devastatingly efficient as City's attack has proven to be at sending them clear at the top of the Premier League, credit can also be given to the likes of Otamendi at the back conceding 17 goals the second best total in the league.

Some credit can be given to the signing of goalkeeper Ederson who has proven an inspired signing, after his world-record move from Benfica in the summer.

The 24-year-old did concede four in the defeat to Liverpool on Sunday more than in the previous seven league matches, but Bernardo Silva insisted that the set-back won't faze him going into Saturday's clash with Newcastle United.

“I think everybody realises Ederson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world," he highlighted on his Brazilian team-mate. “With his hands, with his feet… he is so calm and so good at what he does."

“He is the perfect goalkeeper for how our team plays," the Portuguese international proclaimed. "He is like another outfield player for us."

"Because the keeper has to be able to play with his feet," Silva concluded. "And he’s been doing an amazing job for us. “