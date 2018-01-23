John Stones admits that fatigue could be the biggest weakness to City's quadruple dream

Above: John Stones during the 4-3 defeat to Liverpool | Photo: Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

Manchester City defender John Stones has admitted that fatigue could be a deciding factor in their quadruple ambitions.

It takes a toll

City have ran away with every competition that they have been involve with in the current campaign, their dominance has seen many back them for a possible quadruple but that has come at a price however having already played 35 matches.

There would be another 28 matches on top of that total if they were to win the quadruple, City have impressively only lost twice throughout the whole campaign which Stones states was down to tiredness and admitted how difficult it is going to be for The Citizens to make history.

"The four competitions we are still in, the amount of games compared to some other teams," Stones stated. "You know it takes a toll, no matter how much you rotate the squad."

"We obviously wanted to go unbeaten through the whole Premier League season," the defender added. "I'm sure every team does, but it's such a difficult thing to do."

"I think sometimes," the Englishman added. "You have got to hold your hands up and say: 'we gave it our best shot' - which we did."

