Kevin De Bruyne insists Manchester City deserve to go to Wembley following Bristol City conquest

Above: Kevin De Bruyne during the 3-2 win over Bristol City | Photo: Getty Images/Marc Atkins - Offside

Manchester City's midfielder maestro Kevin De Bruyne has stated that the side deserved their place at Wembley Stadium, as they booked their place in the final of the Carabao Cup with the 3-2 victory over Bristol City.

Deserved to be going to the national stadium

De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola's side headed to the South Coast having a slight advantage over Lee Johnson's side from the first-leg, and The Citizens all but buried the chance of a giant-killing with goals from Leroy Sané and Sergio Agüero giving them a seemingly uncatchable lead.

But the old saying of a 2-0 lead being the most dangerous scoreline showed some truth as the hosts looked to have secured a respectable draw with goals from Marlon Pack and Aden Flint, but De Bruyne's effort with the last kick of the contest managed to secure the victory and he stated that side "deserved" their place in the final.

"We are very pleased and we played a very good game", De Bruyne told mancity.com. "We didn't give them chances. In the end, we deserved to go to Wembley.

They had two chances with long balls", the Belgian highlighted. "It was a shame they scored twice.

We were very good and we didn't give them opportunities", he proclaimed. "We scored in the last minute but I think we should have won by three or four.

The way we played (was the most pleasing aspect)", De Bruyne added. "We came here and we knew the crowd would be up for it but we kept them quiet."

Embed from Getty Images

Hoping for the same result again

The League Cup has been a good platform for City in the recent years in terms of silverware, having won two of the last four and now will be appearing in three of the last five when they clash with either Arsenal or Chelsea on February 25.

City's last triumph came back in Manuel Pellegrini when they squeezed past Liverpool 3-1 on penalties having drawn 1-1 in normal time, De Bruyne was unfortunately absent from the squad for the win at Wembley through injury and he hopes that for the "same result" this time around.

"I was very happy that we won it", he reminisced on the club's 2016 victory. "I'm happy to be part of the team. Injuries happen but I hope for the same result as last time."