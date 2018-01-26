Cardiff City vs Manchester City preview: Citizens looking to fly into fifth round against wicked Welsh

Photo: Sergio Agüero celebrating during the 4-2 win over Cardiff City in January 2014 | Photo: Getty Images/Alex Livesey

Manchester City will be looking to keep their quadruple ambitions alive on Sunday afternoon, as they look to further their progress in The FA Cup with the visit to Championship high-flyers Cardiff City.

Looking to cause upset in the capital

The world's most famous cup competition will prove an unwelcome distraction for Cardiff as they continue their pursuit for automatic promotion to the Premier League, but Neil Warnock will want to show everyone that his side are ready for the jump up by defying the odds against Pep Guardiola's men.

The Welsh side had quite the wobble over the festive period with a run of four defeats following their defeat of Hull City on December 16th, they returned to form with the 4-0 win over Sunderland but despite a little blip with a goalless draw against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, they still remain two points behind Derby County in the second automatic position.

Their poor run of form also included their third round clash with Mansfield Town as it was taken to a replay following their goalless draw with the League Two side, but goals from Bruno Manga, Anthony Pilkington and a Junior Hoilett brace secured the victory.

The last time these two sides met was in the top-flight where the Welsh outfit were on the wrong end of a 4-2 defeat.

Warnock will be looking to avoid a similar result but will look to keep their next meeting until a possible Premier League fixture rather a replay at The Etihad Stadium.

Keeping the quadruple flame alight

Cardiff will know that they will face a seemingly impossible task in the form of The Citizens, as Guardiola's men look to continue to progress their progress towards a historic quadruple.

City have been unstoppable on all fronts in the current campaign with a significant gap at the top of the league, and they secured their first chance of silverware midweek with their 3-2 win over Bristol City on Tuesday night in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

They have also proved deadly in this cup competition as goals from Leroy Sané, Bernardo Siva and Sergio Agüero gave them a resounding 4-1 win over Burnley in the previous round.

Cardiff will be buoyed by how close Bristol City pushed the Premier League leaders but know they will struggle to keep the Manchester outfit going into the fifth round.

Team news

Warnock goes into the clash with no fresh injury concerns but will be boosted by the return of Kadeem Harris, who made his first appearance on Saturday following a long-term ankle injury.

Joe Ralls is also in contention having been passed fit along with Liverpool loanee Marko Grujić, but Lee Peltier (hip), Aron Gunnarsson (knee), Craig Bryson (Achilles) and Danny Ward (knee) remain out.

There was some concern for full-back Kyle Walker having suffered a head injury during City's midweek win but Guardiola confirmed that he will be fine for selection.

Benjamin Mendy, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Fabian Delph remain sidelined.

Cardiff City will host Manchester City at The Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday, January 28 with kick-off at 4pm GMT.