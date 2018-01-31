Manchester City 3-0 West Bromwich Albion: Blues cruise past helpless Baggies

Manchester City defeated West Bromwich Albion 3-0 Wednesday night at the Etihad Stadium, continuing their excellent run towards the Premier League trophy.

Brazilian contribution



Fernandinho scored City's first goal in the 19th minute. The Brazilian was played in behind Albion's defense in the box by a wonderful pass from Kevin De Bruyne, slotting home a shot past Ben Foster while being tackled to the ground.

David Silva almost doubled the host's lead just five minutes later, but his shot from the left flank on a Raheem Sterling layoff went wide right of the Baggies' goal.

Kevin De Bruyne had two chances at goal all for himself in the 28th and 31st minutes. The Belgium National Team star was played in one on one with Foster, but De Bruyne's shot was soft and at the feet of West Brom's 'keeper, who made a kick save. De Bruyne missed another good chance just three minutes later, bending a clear shot on goal just over the crossbar.

Both squads had to make injury substitutions in the first half. Former Citizen Gareth Barry replaced an injured Grezgorz Krychowiak, while City's David Silva came off injured and was replaced by Ilkay Gundogan.

Continued domination

City nearly doubled their lead in the first minute of the second half. Raheem Sterling was played in on goal on the left flank, dribbled a defender, but his shot went wide right from close in.

Sergio Aguero almost scored one of the goals of the season five minutes later, but the Argentine's back heel shot with his back facing the goal was saved by an alert Ben Foster.

Ben Foster continued his heroics to keep Albion in the match in the 65th minute. Benardo Silva' curler from the top of the penalty area seemed destined to find the top left corner, but Foster's one hand wonder save kept the match at a one goal affair.

Kevin De Bruyne sealed the match and all three points for City in the 68th minute when he doubled the Citizens' lead. After a failed Baggies free kick, De Bruyne sprinted on the counter, avoided a reckless tackle, and found Raheem Sterling on the left flank. Sterling was in one on one with Foster, allowing him to pass the ball to De Bruyne who slotted home City's second from the middle of the penalty area.

Sergio Aguero scored City's third with a minute left in the match, giving his side a more than deserved three-nil lead against a completely overpowered Baggies squad.

Quiet at the back

Aymeric Laporte, Manchester City's club record signing, was slotted right into the starting lineup for his Premier League debut. The French International had an uneventful but good performance in City's defense, showing calm and composure on the ball, showing good distribution from the back.

The only person with less to do then City's defense in the match was goalkeeper Ederson Morales. Ederson did not face any serious West Brom attack and was largely not involved as City had nearly 75% possession of the ball.