Manchester United deserve better results, insists Jose Mourinho

Above: Jose Mourinho on the touchline during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Everton | Photo: Getty Images/Clive Brunskill/AMA

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, has stated that the Red Devils deserve better results, after their third consecutive draw in Sunday's 1-1 stalemate with Everton.

Not what we deserve

Mourinho's side have easily been the most dominant side in their last two league matches with Arsenal and West Ham United, but have only come out with the one point each, and that was no different after their trip to Goodison Park.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic opened the scoring towards the end of the first period, with Ander Herrera nearly ending the clash with his effort hitting the post. However a late penalty from Leighton Baines saw the points shared once again, and Mourinho shared his concerns about his side's results despite their performances.

"I am concerned because we don't get the results we deserve," Mourinho told manutd.com. "I know that when my teams win matches playing a different style of football then in that moment all that matters is the style of football, not the results."

"You have in this moment teams in the Premier League teams playing defensive and counter-attack football but getting results," the coach stated. "This season that is phenomenal in your [the media's] words."

"When my teams are playing extremely well the results are more important," the Portuguese manager scathed. "So that's where we are."

"But I am happy that my team is playing really well even in difficult matches like this one," Mourinho added. "It's a problem for us that we are not getting what we deserve, and it's a problem for us that we have a position in the table that has no relation with the quality of football we are showing."

Playing well

Ibrahimovic seems to have found his form once again, with the Swede scoring six goals in his last five matches in all competitions. Mourinho was full of praise for the striker, but also heaped appreciation on defenders Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo.

"He's playing like the team is playing," he said. "The team is playing very, very well and the players are playing well."

"I would say [Phil] Jones and [Marcos] Rojo were magnificent," the coach admitted. "Jones for many years doesn't play five matches in a row and Rojo last season was left-back, on the bench and at home."

"In this moment he's had five consecutive matches also playing central defence," Mourinho concluded. "We had phenomenal performances and a very good solid performance as a team."

Manchester United will take on FC Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League at the Chornomorets Stadium on Thursday, December 8 with kick-off at 6pm BST.