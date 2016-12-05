Jones knows Manchester United must make amends after Everton draw

Jones insists that United need to start turning these disappointing draws into wins (Picture source: Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images)

Phil Jones has acknowledged that Manchester United currently have a problem with conceding late goals after Everton claimed a dramatic 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

United had done everything right once again against the Toffees right up until the 89th minute when Leighton Baines scored from the penalty spot after Marouane Fellaini fouled Idrissa Gueye in the box, just four minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Jones frustrated with yet another draw

It came on the back of draws against Arsenal and West Ham United which has seen the team only win two of their last 11 Premier League matches which sees the team sit in sixth place and Jones knows that things must change very soon if the team want to get into the top four.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Everton game, Jones said "I think we controlled the game from start to maybe the 60th minute" when the team started to sit back an defend their lead they had worked hard to get.

The defender added that Everton "played long balls and a had a few half chances" that was all which is even more frustrating that team didn't get the win.

Jones did admit though that the team "are losing too many points" which is worrying as it is becoming a "common trend and we have to put it right" or else top four will be gone before the team knows it.

Lack of concentration key to late collapses, says Jones

When asked about the reasons behind United's late collapses in recent weeks, Jones said "maybe lack of concentration, fatigue" is the reason behind it but it is happening "too many times" which is not good and once again Jones felt the team "completely dominated and not won" which is the same as the last few games.

The ultimate objective of the United team this season under Jose Mourinho is to achieve Champions League football which at the minute is looking a long way away.

Therefore the team might be forced to win the Uefa Europa League which is where United turn their attention to on Thursday when they play Zorya Luhansk knowing that a draw will secure their place in the knockout stages.