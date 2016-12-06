Mats Hummels reveals he was close to Manchester United deal

Above: Mats Hummels in action for Bayern Munich | Photo: Getty images/TF-Images

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels, has revealed that he was "very close" to signing for Premier League side Manchester United back in 2014.

Offers from everywhere

The German has been one of he most highly-rated central defenders from the continent, and made his move his from Borussia Dortmund to the Allianz Arena this summer.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few years, but has never made the move from Bavaria. However he has revealed that he was very close to a move to the North-West of England in 2014, when United were under the management of former Bayern manager Louis van Gaal.

"Yes, very close," Hummels told the Daily Mail. "There were talks several times in the last few years." The German revealed, "I had offers from England or one of the three big Spanish clubs," the German revealed. "But nothing got close like from England.

He admitted, "Van Gaal wanted me but he wasn't the only one. It is difficult for me to play in England now." Hummels concluded, "I'm 28 next month and I've signed here for five years."

Keep my place

One of Hummels' former team-mates did make the move o Manchester this summer, with forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan making the big-money move from the Westfalenstadion this summer.

However the 27-year-old has only just emerged back into Jose Mourinho's starting XI, after been taking off at half-time in the defeat to Manchester City back in September.

However he has began to show why United paid for £26.3m for him, and he has revealed now that he has got his chance he will intend to keep it.

"There was no bad relation with him [Mourinho]," Mkhitaryan told Sky Sports News HQ. "It was always good but the problem wasn't him, it was me."

He explained, "Now I understand why I have got my chance and I will keep it. I will hold it, because it is very important for me to play, to be a part of Manchester United."

The attacking midfielder continued, "I was thinking that I would be here as a starting line-up player. But when I arrived I saw that there were 25 players fighting for their place and I understood that it wasn't going to be easy."

He concluded, "I had a bad game against Manchester City but that is in the past so I kept working. I have done a great job to get my chance back and I think I did it a really long way until I start playing."

Manchester United will take on FC Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League at the Avanhard Stadium Luhansk on Thursday, December 8 with kick-off at 6pm GMT.