Pereira ready to return if Mourinho wants him

Andreas Pereira in action for Granada. Image Courtesy-Getty/Aitor Alcaide Colomer

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has admitted that he is ready to return to the club if Jose Mourinho wants him. The Brazilian midfielder is currently on loan at the Spanish side Granada.

Pereira featured for United in pre-season friendlies before leaving the club at the end of the transfer window.

Pereira has been highly regarded at United. Mourinho admitted that the Brazilian needs minutes for his development when he left for loan. The Portuguese also praised Pereira for his style of play after the pre-season friendly against Wigan Athletic in May.

Mourinho has been in contact with Pereira

Pereira joined Manchester United in 2011 from PSV Eindhoven. The creative midfielder excelled at different age group levels before entering the first team and Louis Van Gaal handed Pereira 11 appearances last term. The Brazilian admitted that despite leaving on loan, Mourinho has been in contact with him.

He admitted that they “are always in contact and we talk after his games.” United have numerous options in the attack but the Brazilian is hopeful of making a career at United. He insisted that “if Manchester United needs me, I am always ready.”

Pereira scored his first goal for Granada last weekend in their 3-0 win over Sevilla.

Pereira in action for Granada in La Liga. Image Courtesy- Getty

Pereira enjoying his loan spell at Granada

The attacking midfielder has featured in 13 games for Granada this term. He admitted that “the experience here in Spain has been very good, even though the club has struggled a bit.” Granada sit in the relegation zone, but Pereira has been a shining light in their poor campaign.

Pereira believes that he “came here to play games, get a good experience playing in a top league and then to go back to United and to fight for a spot in the squad.” The Brazilian has been rated highly at United and Mourinho will be hoping that this loan spell aids his development.