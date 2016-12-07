Zorya Luhansk vs Manchester United Preview: Red Devils looking for a point to qualify

Martial will look to continue his good form against Zorya / Getty Images / Shaun Botterill

Manchester United travel to Ukraine to take on Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League knowing they need a point to ensure qualification.

Jose Mourinho's side will need to put an end to an awful run of form away from home in European competition to go through.

The Red Devils have lost their last five away games in Europe, and haven't won on the road in UEFA competition since the dismantling of Club Brugge in the Champions League qualifier last season.

United might need to shift priorities

United will surely now prioritise the Europa League, as their chances of qualifying for the Champions League through league position are slim, with the Reds sitting nine points off fourth placed Manchester City.

Mourinho hasn't always selected his strongest side in the Europa League to focus on the Premier League campaign, but will surely bring out the big guns to ensure qualification.

Luhansk will prove to be awkward customers

The Ukranian side are yet to pick up a victory in their group campaign, notching up two draws and three defeats from their five games. When the sides met at Old Trafford, United needed a late goal from substitue Zlatan Ibrahimovic to earn a 1-0 win in a lacklustre affair.

Team News

Mourinho has selected a strong 19-man squad to travel to Ukraine, that includes youngsters Sam Johnstone and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

That being said, Michael Carrick, Matteo Darmian, Antonio Valencia, Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin have all not travelled with the squad.

Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw also remain unavailable through injury, and Bastian Schweinsteiger will miss out as he's not a registered member of United's Europa League squad.

With Darmian and Valencia not travelling, one of Ashley Young, Phil Jones or Fosu-Mensah is likely to deputise at right-back.United also welcome back Eric Bailly to the European squad, after he returned to the bench against Everton on the weekend, after a long injury layoff.

Marouane Fellaini is also in contention despite making the error that cost United all three points at Goodison Park on the weekend.

Jose hoping attacking options will swing the tie

The Reds boast an embarrassment of riches in attacking options, as Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Wayne Rooney and Ibrahimovic all make the trip.

The skipper is likely to return after missing the Everton game through suspension, and is just one goal away from equalling Sir Bobby Charlton's record as United's all time leading goalscorer