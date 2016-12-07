United boss Jose Mourinho shares concerns over frozen pitch ahead of Zorya Luhansk clash

Above: Jose Mourinho talking to the press ahead of Manchester United's clash with Zorya Luhansk | Photo: Getty Images/John Peters

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that he is concerned about the state of Zorya Luhansk's pitch ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash.

Quite a problem

Mourinho's side headed to Ukraine knowing that a point against their hosts would be enough to see them qualify for the last 32 of the competition. However, temperatures overnight dropped as low as -7C, freezing the pitch.

A routine pitch inspection is planned for 10am local time (8am GMT) on Thursday morning, but Mourinho shared his concerns about the surface if the match goes ahead.

"I think UEFA know the conditions of the pitch," Mourinho told Sky Sports News HQ. "Everyone knows the conditions in Ukraine and Eastern Europe in mid-December are more difficult."

"So if UEFA was worried about it," the coach stated. "They should change the fixtures and not allow it to be played here in mid-December."

"I think that is a problem." he admitted. "They are trying, they are putting some warmth on top of it."

"But people cannot make miracles," Mourinho added. "So let's hope everything goes well."

Need the points

It has been a so-so Europa League campaign for the Red Devils, with three wins and two defeats.

The two losses have come away from home against Feyenoord and Fenerbahce, and Mourinho reiterated the importance of collecting three points from the Chornomorets Stadium.

"I only can speak about my matches here and we lost at Feyenoord," he said. "Which we should have won."

"In Fenerbahce, another difficult place to go," the coach stated. "We conceded in the first minute which gave them the best conditions to win."

"If we want to qualify then we cannot lose three matches away" Mourinho concluded. "We need points tomorrow."