Rashford learning every day from Zlatan, even the finest technical attributes

Ibrahimovic and Rashford celebrate during last month's Europa League win against Feyenoord. (Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford is benefitting from training alongside internationally renowned goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Manchester United.

The Swede joined United in the summer on a free transfer after his PSG contract expired at the end of last season, just months after Rashford had burst onto the scene at Old Trafford.

Rashford grateful for Ibrahimovic’s presence

Ibrahimovic’s arrival might have concerned some who believed it might restrict Rashford’s game time, and while it has proven true that the 19-year-old forward has had limited opportunities playing as the main striker, the Englishman is enjoying working with the veteran striker.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rashford said that Ibrahimovic “has been a big help,” adding that “he's spoken to us a lot about things he's come up against in the past and you have to listen because he's been there, he's done it and he's won a lot of trophies and that's what we all want to do.”

While working on his own skills as a number nine, with Rashford explaining that “I know my movement in behind is good so if I can get my hold-up play to improve then I'll be a better player,” the Englishman has benefitted from being able to watch Ibrahimovic at close hand.

It’s unsurprising, therefore, that teenager has come to admire his teammate's qualities. He said “it's not just about his strength” but that he also “puts his body in the right areas and these are things you pick up on. It's about trying to put those things into your own game."

Ibrahimovic’s professionalism rubbing off on Rashford

The two strikers are obviously at the opposite ends of their careers, with Ibrahimovic now 35 while Rashford is still in his teenage years.

However, the Englishman has also noted how his Swedish counterpart has been able to continue playing into his mid-thirties.

The young striker added that Ibrahimovic has “looked after his body well since he was a young professional" explaining that that is “why he can still play at this age now.”

He also said: “It's a small thing and one that a lot of people don't look at but for him to be playing and still competing at that age is amazing."

Rashford is second only to Ibrahimovic in the goalscoring stakes for Jose Mourinho’s side in the Premier League this term despite featuring predominantly on the left-wing. The teenager has three goals, as does Juan Mata, while the Swedish forward has eight league efforts to his name.