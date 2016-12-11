Jose Mourinho hails great performance after Tottenham victory

Above: Jose Mourinho on the touchline during Manchester United's 1-0 win over Tottenham | Photo: Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hailed the performance of his players after their 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Needed the result

The Red Devils were in desperate need for a league victory, with sides above pulling away and with four consecutive draws, United had to end their poor run of recent form.

Many will have expected a tough test with the visit of Mauricio Pochettino's side, however, an excellent solo goal from Henrikh Mkhitaryan secured the win and Mourinho praised his sides performance.

"We have been playing so well but not getting results," Mourinho told manutd.com. "We needed the result today, even if the performance could be not as good as the others."

"But that was not the case," he stated. "I think the performance was even better than the others because we were playing against a very good team."

"A team that for me," the coach admitted. "Is the one that I prefer in the Premier League because of the way they play football, defensively and offensively."

Mourinho added: "So even more credit to the players for that."

This one's for you

United's recent results has seen criticism from all corners, and one player that has received the flack of that has been Marouane Fellaini. The Belgian was criticised after last Sunday's 1-1 draw with Everton, and Mourinho dedicated the win to the midfielder and the supporters.

"I want to dedicate this victory to Fellaini because he deserves it," he told Sky Sports. "In the last match, it was him that was involved in the loss of two points, and that's why I want to make it clear he is an important player for me."

"The fans can do what they want and they have been phenomenal with us," the Portuguese coach stated. "I just have to thank them for everything they are giving us."

Mourinho concluded: "Especially in the period where we are not giving them too much so I am really happy with them."

Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, December 14 with kick-off at 8pm GMT.