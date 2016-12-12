Manchester United to face Saint-Étienne in Europa League round of 32

United players celebrate their victory in Odessa against Zorya Luhansk in their final group game (Picture source: Sergi Supinsky / Getty Images)

Manchester United will take on French side AS Saint-Étienne in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 following Monday's draw.

The first leg will take place at Old Trafford on the 16th February while the second leg will take place a week later at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

This tie is the first time that both sides will play each other since the sides met in the 1977/78 European Cup Winners' Cup with United progressing through the tie after playing the second leg at a neutral venue.

Group A runners-up

Jose Mourinho's side made it through to the round of 32 after finishing runners-up in a group which featured Fenerbahçe S.K., who topped the group, Feyenoord and Zorya Luhansk.

United won their final two matches in the group after losing two of their opening four group matches away in Rotterdam and Istanbul. Mourinho's men knew that they needed at least four points from their final two games but they took six after defeating Feyenoord 4-0 at home before defeating Zorya Luhansk 2-0 in Odessa.

French side not to be taken lightly

Les Verts are a dangerous team for United to come against as they topped Group C to get to this point. In a group that featured the likes of R.S.C. Anderlecht, 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Gabala FC, the French side went through the group unbeaten after winning three and drawing three games.

They also sit eighth in Ligue 1, three points of an European place so they will be a team that will be looking to spring a surprise against United as most players will see this as one of their biggest matches of their careers.

An interesting thing to note is that Paul Pogba will come against his older brother Florentin during the game so the game promises to be a tense for both players.

Winners guarantee Champions League place

Both teams will have the extra incentive in this draw as the winner of the whole competition know that they will be guaranteed a Champions League place next season.

The final of this year's competition takes place at the Friends Arena in Stockholm next May.