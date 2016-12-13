Jose Mourinho surprised with Phil Jones' form after return from injury

Phil Jones in action during Manchester United's 1-0 win over Tottenham | Photo: Gety Images/Clive Brunskill

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho has stated that he is "surprised" by defender Phil Jones' swift return to form.

Looking fresh

Jones' career has been stop-start since his move to Old Trafford from Blackburn Rovers, with numerous injuries proving to be the ever present issue for the 24-year-old.

The defender hadn't played since January 2, but was swiftly brought in for the 3-1 win over Swansea with the absence of Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw.

Jones put in a solid performance at the Liberty Stadium, and has played seven games in the last five weeks and Mourinho shared his surprise at his quick return.

"I am surprised," he told the Daily Mail. "Because even with me he had injuries that stopped him for a long time."

"He was recovering first with the people he trusted in the medical department," he stated. "Then for about three weeks before he joined us, he worked with my physio."

"Now he looks fresh, sharp, fast agile," the coach admitted. " He has played seven matches without a problem. I don’t remember when he did that."

‘We gave a rest to Jones in Ukraine (against Zorya Luhansk on Thursday)," Mourinho added. "Now he played against Tottenham free of injury or tiredness."

Playing better than ever

Another defender that has shown his talents over the last few weeks has been Marcos Rojo, the Argentine has reinvented himself under Mourinho and his manager praised his Jones' efforts.

"I think, you are the ones who admit they (Jones and Rojo) deserve more attention and more headlines," he said. "They are not worried, they are playing more than ever, better than ever."

The Portuguese coach stated, "Marcos Rojo was also having lots of injuries. He is also free. In a period without Bailly and Smalling where people could be scared but they stepped up."

Mourinho concluded, "Six without defeat. Really solid. I am happy for them."

Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, December 14 with kick-off at 8pm GMT.