Jose Mourinho set to punish Wolverhampton Wanderers in January over treatment of Cameron Borthwick-Jackson

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson in action for Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Telegraph claim that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has blocked a possible move to Wolverhampton Wanderers for promising goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as a result of the Midlands club's treatment of loanee Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

The young left-back was signed for the season in August by now-sacked Walter Zenga in an attempt to gain first team experience however he's only featured in seven of Wolves' 17 fixtures so far this term.

The way that Borthwick-Jackson has been underused under new manager Paul Lambert has obviously gone against United's wishes and now after the Championship side have lost their first and second choices goalkeepers, Andy Lonergan and Carl Ikeme, it seems like Johnstone is on the top of their wish list due to a strong relationship with super-agent Jorge Mendes who has solid links with the Red Devils. After the Premier League giants blocked an emergency loan move to Wolves, it now appears that Sam Johnstone will spend the remainder of the 2016/2017 season at another Midlands club in Aston Villa.

Borthwick-Jackson could be returning to Old Trafford

A return to Old Trafford looks certain in January for the Manchester-born defender but it isn't known whether he's in Mourinho's plans for this season amid Luke Shaw's struggles and Matteo Darmian having to fill in at left-back or if he'll be offloaded again for the rest of the season to a more reliable club. The 19-year-old made 14 appearances for the Reds last season under infamous Dutchman Louis van Gaal after Shaw suffered that horrible leg break in Eindhoven during a Champions League group match early on in the season and somewhat impressed fans with his composure and crossing ability at such a young age.

It obviously has to be tough for Sam Johnstone to be at the same club as arguably the best goalkeeper in the world David De Gea, who's only 26, and the amount of loan moves he's had to make tends to raise speculation about his long-term future at the club. For now though, it looks like the English keeper will be moving to the Championship again however it definitely won't be under Lambert at the Molineux.