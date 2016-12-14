Jose Mourinho is willing to trim his Manchester United squad in January

Image credit: Christopher Lee/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho told journalists in his pre-match press conference yesterday that he would be open to selling some of his players in the New Year however only if they knocked on his door and told him that they were unhappy at Manchester United.

The Portugese boss admitted he is "always open to listen to offers for every player" and that he'd "never stand in the way of a player leaving, even to a rival", but also added that he wants to keep the squad as together as possible, excluding new arrivals, for the second part of the season.

Memphis, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Morgan Schneiderlin are among those expected to be out of the exit door in January after failing to impress Mourinho since his arrival in the summer. Memphis and Schneiderlin have both been linked with Everton, Memphis especially after a long-term injury to Toffees winger Yannick Bolasie suffered in the game against United, while Schweinsteiger is supposedly on his way to America for the MLS.

Shaw set to stay

Another player that has struggled under Mourinho and throughout the whole of his career at Manchester United so far for that matter is Luke Shaw, who doesn't look like he's fully recovered from that devastating leg break in September last year.

Shaw has been omitted from a number of matchday squads so far in the 2016/2017 campaign and right-back Matteo Darmian has been preferred over him, but no drastic decisions will be made and Mourinho has said that "he's just a kid but needs to improve" and "he needs time" so it appears that the young full-back has complete backing from his manager.

The squad harmony is good at the club at this moment in time and it's extremely unlikely that there will be any high-profile departures during the month as Jose Mourinho looks like he's finally finding a settled XI. However, don't be surprised if there is a mini exodus where the fringe players or 'dead wood' like will be sold.