Manchester United too reliant on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goals, says Jose Mourinho

Zlatan Ibrahimovic showed his passion after the full-time whistle went at Selhurst Park yesterday night. (Getty Images//Matthew Peters)

Jose Mourinho has expressed his concern about the way that his team are currently depending too much on star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goals.

The big Swede increased his season tally to 14 goals in all competitions last night as he scored a last-gasp winner in a 2-1 victory against Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

With eight goals in the last nine games, Ibrahimovic has been in inspired form since his arrival at Old Trafford despite suffering one of his worst goal droughts ever earlier on in his United career yet pundits such as Michael Owen have still been heavily criticising his start.

In an interview ahead of the tie, Mourinho told BT Sport that Manchester United are "living on Zlatan's goals at the moment" and then aimed a cheeky dig at BT Sport pundit Owen by reminding everyone that Michael Owen scored 17 goals in three years at United but Zlatan "will have more than that in six months".

The claim that Ibrahimovic plays a pivotal part in United's 2016/2017 campaign is perfectly backed up by the fact that the 35-year-old's closest rivals at the top of the goalscoring leaderboard are Juan Mata and Paul Pogba who are both on five goals, nine goals behind the big man up front.

Mourinho not giving up on the title just yet

In the same interview, the Portugese manager refused to give up on a possible title challenge and said that "the aim is to be champions" as well as emphasising that the season is a long one and there's still a distance to go until May. Despite his lofty ambitions, after a run of frustrating home draws it was admitted that his side are currently off the pace and are now "depending upon what the other teams are doing" in order to climb back up the league table.