Jose Mourinho reveals Bailly injury on different knee so no fears of recurrence

Bailly had to come off early due to a knee injury he sustained during the game (Picture source: Craig Mercer - CameraSport / Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho assured everyone that the knee injury that Eric Bailly picked up during Manchester United's 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park was a new problem, not a recurrence of his recent injury.

Bailly seemed to hurt himself very early on in the first half of the game after challenging for a ball in the air but the defender continued on into the second half before he had to come off.

Mourinho confirms Bailly has not injured the same knee as before

Many people wondered whether he had hurt the knee that kept him out for two months after the 4-0 defeat to Chelsea in October but Mourinho was keen to point out it was the other knee but didn't know how long he would be out for.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game about how long Bailly could be out injured for, Mourinho said that "we don't know" how long the defender would be out for at this early stage but he played the injury down saying it was "not the same knee" he injured against Chelsea earlier in the season.

Mourinho added that the defender injured his "left knee" so, therefore "he is not coming back to a previous injury" that had kept him out for a good period of time.

The United manager continued to say that "of course he has a problem with another dimension" of his body but added that Bailly "showed amazing character" to keep going until he really couldn't continue anymore.

Bailly has made a big impact at United since joining in the summer

Since moving to United in the summer, Bailly has made a big impact at the club, so to have him injured for any amount of games is a huge blow especially with the fact he is going to the African Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast in January if he is fit that is.

The only good thing though is the fact that Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have started to build a solid partnership in recent weeks so as long as they stay fit the team shouldn't miss Bailly as much as would have done.