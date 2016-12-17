Ibrahimovic's double makes it three wins in a week for United in the Premier League

That brings to an end to a very dominating performance from United at the Hawthorns. Ibrahimovic scored both goals taking his tally to 16 for the season. West Brom just couldn't get going at all during the game. I have been Brandon Sayer taking you through tonight's game and until next have a good night.

90+4' - The referee blows his whistle to end the game. West Brom 0-2 Manchester United.

90+2' - Manchester United substitution: Herrera is replaced by Chris Smalling.

90' - The referee has decided to add on four minutes at the end of the second half.

87' - Chris Brunt receives a yellow card for a deliberate block on Rashford, who was through on goal.

84' - Manchester United substitution: Rooney is replaced by Marouane Fellaini.

82' - Double West Brom substitution: Chadli and Phillips are replaced by Leko and Robson-Kanu.

80' - Pogba has an effort for United from a long way out but it went well over the bar.

77' - Manchester United substitution: Lingard is replaced by Marcus Rashford.

74' - West Brom substituton: Dawson is replaced by Morrison.

69' - Pogba has a shot from the edge of the box which was easily saved by Foster.

65' - Rojo and Rondon both receive a yellow card for a disagreement which the referee saw that both were at fault. Not sure about that all.

58' - Lingard receives a yellow card for stopping West Brom from taking a quick free kick.

56' - Goal for United! Ibrahimovic makes it 2-0 to United. A brilliant move once again from the visitors saw Rooney play a good ball into the feet of Ibrahimovic and after taking a touch he smacked the ball into the net with the help of a deflection. Just what United needed to begin the second half.

55' - Pogba tries to chip the goalkeeper from a long way out but he didn't get the power on the ball and that made it an easy save for Foster.

49' - Dawson is the first West Brom player to go into the referee's noteback for a late foul on Ibrahimovic.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

Well that half couldn't have gone much better for United with Ibrahimovic giving them the lead within five minutes of the game starting. Rooney and Lingard had big chances to add to the lead but both missed the chances. At the other end the hosts have barely threatened but there's plenty of time for that to change in the second half. Stay tuned as we bring you the second half live in a few minutes time.

45+1' - The referee blows his whistle to end the first half. West Brom 0-1 Manchester United.

45' - The referee has decided to add on one minute at the end of the first half.

45' - Lingard should have made it 2-0 for United as he found space inside the box but he blasted the ball over the bar when he should have done so much better.

41' - West Brom are now having their best period of play in the game as they are starting to pin United back inside their own box but so far the United defence are still standing strong.

31' - Rondon goes within inches of equalising for the hosts after he headed towards goal which went just wide after a good cross from Brunt.

29' - Brunt tests De Gea from a shot from the edge of the box after good hold up play from Nacer Chadli.

24' - Ibrahimovic is shown the first yellow card of the game for a clattering challenge on Dawson. Poor from the big striker there.

23' - United hit the bar! A wondeerful move from United ended with Rooney having a shot from the edge of the box which Ben Foster turned onto the bar. Rooney thought it was in.

21' - Both teams now taking turns to go forward with the ball without creating any meaningful chances.

12' - A brilliant cross from a corner from Brunt was flicked on by Jonas Olsson but it just went wide of the goal. It has been good response from the hosts since going a goal behind.

5' - Goal for United! Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores the opening goal of the game for United. A brilliant move from the visitors ended with a perfect cross from Lingard which Ibrahimovic headed into the back of the net. Perfect start for United that.

3' - After a good spell of possession, Chadli hit a shot for the hosts from the edge of the box which went well over the bar.

1' - Referee Anthony Taylor blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on!

Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Blind, Smalling, Fellaini, Mata, Martial, Rashford.

West Brom substitutes: Myhill; Robson-Kanu, Morrison, Gardner, McClean, Galloway, Leko.

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian, Carrick, Herrera, Lingard, Pogba, Rooney, Ibrahimovic.

West Brom starting XI: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Olsson, Nyom; Yacob, Fletcher (c); Brunt, Chadli, Phillips; Rondon.

The team news is in from the Hawthorns. Stay tuned!

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 4:30PM GMT but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

Manchester United predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Blind; Carrick, Herrera; Martial, Pogba, Rooney; Ibrahimovic.

West Brom predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) Foster; Nyom, McAuley, Olsson, Brunt; Yacob, Fletcher (c); Chadli, Morrison, Phillips; Rondon.

Mourinho will also be without a few players for the game. Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the game due to the ankle injury that he picked up during the game against Spurs game last weekend. Eric Bailly will miss the game due to a knee injury sustained against the Eagles in midweek. Luke Shaw also remains out injured for the game but the good news is Chris Smalling is available for the game after recovering from a broken toe he picked up in October. Antonio Valencia is also available again for the match after serving his suspension against Palace in midweek.

In terms of team news ahead of the game, Pulis will have to check on the fitness of Evans after the defender missed the midweek game against Swansea after sustaining an injury against Chelsea last weekend. The Baggies manager wouldn't give much more away in his press conference other than a few other players would be assessed before the game to see if they can play.

It promises to be a special game for a few players in the West Brom squad with Darren Fletcher, Jonny Evans and Ben Foster, who all left United to join the Baggies over the past few years. They will be determined to get the kind of result that they achieved last season and if they do then they will close the gap to one point to their former club.

The fixture between these two sides at the Hawthorns last season saw the Baggies win the match 1-0 with the winner being scored by Salomon Rondon in the second half of a game that saw Juan Mata sent off.

Mourinho's side though will be confident coming into the game after back to back wins in the Premier League for the first time since September. They started by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Old Trafford before winning 2-1 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening. They also know they must keep winning in order to keep up with the top four sides as currently, they are six points behind Manchester City in fourth place.

Can Pulis continue West Brom's great form?

Tony Pulis has his side playing some brilliant football this season and they come into the game after a very good 3-1 win at home against Swansea City on Wednesday evening. That was also the scoreline in their home game before that when they defeated Watford 3-1. Therefore, the task that lies ahead of the Red Devils is one that is very difficult.

This promises to be a great game with both teams coming into the game in good form. The Baggies are having a brilliant season and currently sit in seventh place in the table, one place behind Jose Mourinho's men, who sit in sixth place.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the last Premier League match held at the Hawthorns before the new year between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United. Kick-off at the Hawthorns is set for 5:30PM GMT, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.