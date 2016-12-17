Jose Mourinho insists that Manchester United star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic needs to rest

Above: Jose Mourinho speaking to the press ahead of Manchester United's clash with West Brom | Photo: Getty Images/Matthew Peters

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho has stated that he needs find a way to rest star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, ahead of Saturday's clash with West Bromwich Albion.

One last effort

The striker has proven vital to the Red Devils so far this season, with the Swede currently the club's top scorer with 14 goals in all competitions.

The 35-year-old showed his influence on Wednesday night, scoring and assisting in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace but Mourinho admitted that the veteran needs a rest after the trip to The Hawthorns.

"Tomorrow is a last effort and then they will have a week without football," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "That week is a week that my players need, especially a guy like him - a striker."

"Sometimes in other positions you can protect yourself a little bit more" he stated. "With experience and with position but a striker is one of the impossible positions where you cannot hide."

Got a chance

It does seem that United are in the works of getting their season back on track, with two consecutive victories as they look o make ground on the top four.

The remaining December fixtures remain crucial and winnable for Mourinho's side, and the coach admitted that they have a chance of piercing the top positions if they keep up their good performances.

"Halfway through the race is not until 31 December," he said. "But I would say for the first half of the race it would be almost impossible to be in the top four."

The coach explained, "But, one thing is to be 15 points from the top four. Another is to be five points from the top four." He admitted, "What we have to try to do in these three remaining matches," he admitted. "Is be in a position that gives us a chance in the second part of the season."

Mourinho concluded, "We are playing really well. If we can transform performances into results we have a chance."

Manchester United will take on West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday, December 17 with kick-off at 5:30pm GMT.