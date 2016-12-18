Jesse Lingard is confident that Manchester United are moving into a good run

Jesse Lingard scores Manchester United's fourth in a 4-0 rout against Feyenoord at Old Trafford. (James Baylis//Getty Images)

Speaking after playing a big part in Manchester United's convincing 2-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns yesterday evening, Jesse Lingard stated that the team are "getting into a rhythm" ahead of the New Year.

The 24-year-old produced a wonderful cross for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to latch onto with a strong header for the away side's opening goal in just the fifth minute of the match and described the Swede as a "natural goalscorer".

Lingard happy to get a rest during a busy period

The Red Devils are currently on a 10-match undefeated streak in all competitions as well as a three-match winning run in the Premier League and the English winger has put it down to "everybody knowing their role" and going about their individual jobs "so well".

United now have a well-earned nine-day rest before the final games of the year are both played at Old Trafford on the 26th and 31st of December against Sunderland and Middlesbrough respectively, and Lingard is pleased that the players have time to "relax with family" during the hectic schedule before going into the important fixtures "raring to go".

The now-England international is enjoying his football at the moment

Jesse Lingard has enjoyed 15 appearances this term, more than a third of what he accumulated in the whole of the 2015/2016 campaign, and has already put the ball into the net half as much as he did last season (three goals) as well as achieving his first international cap on October 8th 2016 against Malta.

Being Manchester-born one can imagine how good it must have felt when the Englishman fired in an extra-time FA Cup winning goal against Crystal Palace in May and he seems to be ever-growing in confidence as every game passes. Now that players such as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Wayne Rooney are being deployed on the flanks he has as much competition as ever to make it in the first team.