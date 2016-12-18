Darmian proud to be getting more clean sheets at Manchester United

Darmian was proud to help United to an important 2-0 win against West Brom on Saturday evening (Picture source: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

Matteo Darmian was delighted that he was able to help Manchester United keep another clean sheet against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday evening which helped the team to a third Premier League win in a week.

United defeated the Baggies 2-0 at the Hawthorns thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's brace in a game that was keenly contested against a very physical team.

Darmian 'delighted' to help the team keep another clean sheet at the Hawthorns

Before the recent results, United had been criticised for conceding late goals but now it's changed and Darmian, who made his 50th appearance for the Red Devils, was glad to play a part in shutting Tony Pulis side out.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, Darmian said "clean sheets mean a lot for us," so it was very important to the team that "we didn't give them too many chances," which made it easier to see the game out without any problems.

On the impressive win, the defender went on to say that he felt the team "deserved to win the game," and what it made it happen was the fact "we scored early and we controlled the game," which made the win even better.

Darmian added that the win gave the team "three important points and a fourth win in a row," which is key at this time of year with the large amount of games that you play in a short period of time.

Darmian said that now "confidence is high" within the squad and with every win it "gives us confidence to keep working and keep improving" in order to get into the top four at the end of the season.

Rest is important during the Christmas period, says Darmian

United now have an eight-day break before their next game at home to Sunderland on Boxing day before a home fixture to end the year against Middlesbrough and Darmian believes that it can only be beneficial for the team to have this small break to get some rest.

Darmian said "our recovery over the next few days is important," as having so many games in a short period of time is tough on the players but now the rest will make sure that "we can be ready for a really important Christmas period," and try and move up the table.