Manchester United need to help Zlatan Ibrahimovic with goals, insists Phil Jones

Above: Phil Jones with Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Manchester United's 3-1 win over Swansea | Photo: Getty Images/Stu Forster

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has stated that the Red Devils need to chip in with goals to help veteran star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Help him out

After a blip in form with eight games without a goal, the big Swede has returned to form in a big way with the 35-year-old scoring five goals in his last five matches in all competitions ahead of Saturday's clash with West Brom.

The star striker proved to be the difference once again, scoring both goals in the 2-0 victory. Those goals equaled Anthony Martial's top-scoring total of 16 from last season, and Jones admitted that the rest of the side may need to chip in with more goals.

"He's enjoying it," Jones told the Manchester Evening News. "He's strong, he scores goals and you could see his quality today."

"It's great that he's scoring so many goals," he stated, "it's what we need."

"Maybe we need some more players to chip in with some more goals," the defender admitted. "But he's doing well for us and long may it continue."

"He looks after his body he looks after himself he's a true professional," Jones concluded. "Anyone growing up, looking for how a top professional should behave, he is the ideal player."

Confidence is high

It was a solid performance from Jose Mourinho's side at The Hawthorns, collecting their second clean sheet in three games and full-back Matteo Darmian stated that the visitors deserved the victory.

"We only conceded a couple of corners in the game," Darmian told manutd.com. "That was great because before the game we aimed to try and keep the corner count down."

"We deserved to win the game," he said. "We scored early and we controlled the game."

"It gave us three more very important points and a fourth win in a row," the Italian stated. "Confidence is high each win gives us confidence to keep working and keep improving."



Darmian concluded: "We must continue like this and be focused over the tough festive period."

Manchester United will take on Sunderland AFC at Old Trafford on Monday, December 26 with kick-off at 3PM GMT.