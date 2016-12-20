Ibrahimovic is having Cantona-effect at United

Image credit: Getty Images

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is having a Eric Cantona type effect at Manchester United. The Swedish international has been in fine form lately as he is not third in the list of top scorer in Premier League with 11 goals.

The Sky Sports pundit believes that Ibrahimovic is firing all cylinders in Premier League despite coming to England at the age of 35. United are enjoying a good run of form as Ibrahimovic remains their top scorer for the season with 16 goals in all competition.

Ibrahimovic is a top professional

Ibrahimovic moved to Manchester United in summer and he brought his own physio with him at the club. He has featured in almost every game of this season and not suffered any injury till now. His only game in which he was not in the matchday squad was against Arsenal where he was serving suspension.

Redknapp has squashed all the talk of Ibrahimovic being “a bad boy” and labelled him as “an ultimate professional.” He also praised the Swede striker for perfectly taking care of himself in order to prolong his career. Ibrahimovic was termed as superman by Jose Mourinho after his brace helped Manchester United beat West Brom on Saturday.

The Swede can help the younger players

Ibrahimovic is praised by his fellow United teammates for his hardwork in training and winning mentality. Redknapp thinks that the forward reminds him of “Eric Cantona, who changed the mindset of younger players at United in terms of doing extra training.”

He insisted that Ibrahimovic is “a stop gap signing for Manchester United, but the likes of Rashford and Martial can learn a lot from him.” United remain 4 points of the fourth position in the league. Mourinho’s men have hit the form correct time and will be hoping that Ibrahimovic continues to score goals ahead of busy run of fixtures.