Report: Manchester United to offer Jose Mourinho new deal after only six months

Mourinho after his side's win at Crystal Palace | Photo via Getty Images/Clive Rose

Manchester United’s hierarchy is reportedly already looking into extending manager Jose Mourinho’s contract to beyond its current three years, despite being only six months into the job.

Jose aiming to be United’s next long-term manager

The Portuguese ‘Special One’ has enjoyed a good start to his Manchester United career, the Reds are into the EFL Cup semi-final, have progressed into the next stage of the UEFA Europa League where they will face AS Saint-Etienne and they sit just outside of the top four and are gaining ground every week.

After a rocky start to life at Manchester United, Mourinho and his side are unbeaten in 10 games and have won their last three Premier League matches and his personality off the pitch has won over the players and Manchester United hierarchy for his calm manner and practical jokes, leading to a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere around the club; something he has of course been accused of lacking at previous clubs.

Back in October, Mourinho hinted at a long-term stay at the club saying: “I would like to stay here for many, many years. That would mean that probably I wouldn’t be searching for another club in the Premier League.”

Results and style will play a role

As with any manager in the history of football, at the end of the day, it is the results on the pitch which determine his successes or failures and whether he shall be given an extended contract at the club.

But one thing the board and hierarchy at United are ensuring Mourinho understands is that the style of football also matters to them and the fans. Jose is famous for his ‘parking the bus’ with Chelsea in his second stint at the West London club. While this can be accepted on occasions by the United fan base, it has been made clear that the club must stick to its roots and play entertaining football as well as win.

After 17 games in the Premier League Manchester United, have 24 goals to their name, which is not exceptional but things have been improving as of late. Also, the number of chances squandered by the side over the past few weeks has been astonishing and that tally could quite easily be around 30 rather than the 24 it is.

A contract extension for Jose would be great news for the club and the fan base, but there is still a long way to go. But perhaps, Jose is on his way to leading United towards more success.