Mourinho 'unhappy' with unfair Christmas schedule

Mourinho wasn't holding back in his pre-match press conference before the Sunderland game (Picture source: John Peters / Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho expressed his discontent over the arranging of the busy Premier League matches over the Christmas period as he feels it is not fair for all teams.

Manchester United take on Sunderland on Boxing Day before facing Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on New Year's Eve before fixtures against West Ham United and Reading in the first week of January.

Mourinho feels some teams are given special preferences

Other teams such as Chelsea seem to have a favourable schedule on the other hand and Mourinho suggested that the games are arranged to be more beneficial to some team rather than others.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Mourinho said "the busy period is for some clubs and not for everyone" as his team face playing three matches in a eight day stretch while for other teams "there is no congestion for them."

The United boss went on to say that "the fixtures are chosen to give some rest" while for others it "creates problems" which he feels isn't right at all.

Mourinho though says that his team are used to a busy schedule as "we are in the Europa League" where constantly the team was having to play three games a week. He added that he is happy now that "everybody is available" for the busy schedule "but for Luke Shaw" who is still out injured.

Mourinho reveals positive news on the injury front

Even though Luke Shaw remains out of the game against Sunderland, Mourinho confirmed to MUTV that the left-back is not far from a return to full fitness and he also confirmed that Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are all fit and available for the game.

Mourinho explained that "Chris Smalling is back, Eric Bailly is back, Marcos Rojo is fine" so that means he has a full selection of centre-backs to choose from and for him "it's very important to have some stability in the options" ahead of many games in a short period of time.