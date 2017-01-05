Ander Herrera says Manchester United are regaining their identity

Ander Herrera in action against West Ham. Image Courtesy- Getty

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera believes that the club is slowly finding their lost identity under Jose Mourinho.

The Old Trafford outfit are one of the league's in-form teams as they registered their sixth consecutive win in the Premier League by beating West Ham on Monday evening.

Spanish midfielder Herrera has been one of the untouchables in Mourinho’s starting eleven and he believes that the team is progressing well under the Portuguese manager.

United are unbeaten in last 13 games in all competitions and have closed the gap to the top-four with their recent run of form, despite failing to move from sixth.

'The DNA of old United is returning'

Manchester United rolled back the years when they came back from behind to beat Middlesbrough on New Year’s Eve at Old Trafford, scoring two late goals to overturn one goal deficit and win the game.

United also showed the fight away at Crystal Palace when they grabbed a late winner in December, the Red Devils also adopting an attractive style reminiscent of their peak years in the English top-flight.

The Spaniard believes that “United are playing well and controlling most of the games.”

While talking to MUTV, he also added that when watching United play “one can realise that they are finding back their DNA and identity.”

He also insisted that the team is also defending well as they are “conceding less chances and behaving like a big team.”

There is still a lot of scope for improvement

Herrera also admitted despite their recent good form, United still needs to improve in various aspects. He insists that the team needs to “be more clinical as they are creating a lot of chances.”

However Herrera is hoping for “a better upcoming months" as he says the team "are working in the right way.”

United enjoyed an encouraging festive period which seems them three points behind fourth and they are finally getting the results for their impressive performances.

United gear up for two cup ties, against Reading in the FA Cup third round before taking on Hull City in the first of a two-legged EFL Cup semi-final tie, then hosting Liverpool in the Premier League next Sunday.