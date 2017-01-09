Eric Bailly hoping for Victor Lindelof partnership at Manchester United

Eric Bailly has impressed Manchester United fans so far in his stint at the club (Getty Images//John Peters)

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has been talking up the prospect of playing alongside Victor Lindelof amidst vast speculation linking the Sweden international with Jose Mourinho's side with the Ivorian stating that he "hopes" to play with him in the near future.

Bailly is the second United player to praise the Benfica centre-back after veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was also quick to big up the 22-year-old in November just as the rumours were starting to gain pace.

Bailly thinks Lindelof is a "very good player"

Speaking to Fotbollskanalen after Ivory Coast's 2-1 victory over Sweden in Abu Dhabi, Eric Bailly labelled Lindelof as a "very good player" and stated that if the player was to come to Manchester he would "certainly do well."

The Ivorian added that he believes they would "fit well together" and if the day they get to play together at Old Trafford was to come the opportunity would need to be "taken advantage of", so judging by his comments maybe he knows something about the move or he's just extremely fond of his fellow young defender.

Manchester United are interested in the player

Trusted source Manchester Evening News reported in early December that interest from United was indeed concrete, however that was before the unlikely formation of an in-form centre-back pairing between former outcasts Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, which has now resulted in Jose Mourinho being more content with what he has at his current disposal despite the departure of Eric Bailly for the African Cup of Nations.

Lindelof was left out of the past two Benfica squads before featuring in a win at the weekend against Vitoria Guimares which fueled further transfer talk but Mourinho has since come out and said to press that he isn't desperate for new faces in the winter period but by the sounds of things, Bailly and co would love to see a new face at the training ground before February 1st.