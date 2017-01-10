Manchester United vs Hull City Predicted XI: Who will start as Red Devils look to secure place in Wembley final

Jose Mourinho's men dismantled Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday / Getty Images / Clive Brunskill

Manchester United take on Hull City in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final, wanting to secure their place in the final at Wembley on February 26.

After eight consecutive victories, and an unbeaten domestic run that stretches back to October, United are firm favourites for the clash with the struggling Tigers.

New Head Coach Marco Silva will take charge of just his second game, having won his first encounter in the FA Cup third round against Swansea City.

In defence

Goalkeeper - David de Gea: Despite Hull sitting bottom of the Premier League, it's unlikely that Jose Mourinho will rest the ever-reliable Spaniard for such an important game, and against Premier League opposition.

Right-back - Antonio Valencia: Valencia was also rested against Reading, so will be fresh against the Tigers. The Ecuadorian has been one of the surprise packages of Mourinho's reign, establishing himself as the first-choice right-back over the likes of Matteo Darmian and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Centre-back - Phil Jones: Since his return to the side, Jones has performed to a level that justifies the hefty price tag United paid for him back in 2011. The Englishman has established himself as a first-choice centre-back since his long-awaited injury return, with United going 14 games unbeaten since he came back away at Swansea.

Centre-back - Marcos Rojo: Rojo has been far more impressive in his centre-back role, instead of at left-back. The partnership between the Argentinian and Jones has been a welcome surprise for Mourinho. The pair came together when both Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling suffered injuries against Chelsea. With Bailly away at the African Cup of Nations, Rojo is highly likely to start.

Left-back - Matteo Darmian: The Italian has forced his way into Mourinho's plans, after initially looking like he was on his way out of Old Trafford. Having looked far more comfortable on the left side of the defence, Darmian has established himself ahead of Luke Shaw who has suffered injuries, and Daley Blind, whose inconsistent form could help Darmian to a starting berth.

The midfield

Central-midfielder - Michael Carrick: Having not been in the side at the start of the season, United are unbeaten when Carrick has started. His composure and incredible passing range has revolutionised the way the Red Devils perform. With added freedom for the creative influences of Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba, United's attack has been bolstered as they've gone on an incredible run of form. Carrick's solidity in front of the back four has meant United are also far more solid.

Central-midfielder - Ander Herrera: The Spaniard's break-up play has made him one of the first names on Jose Mourinho's team sheet. His great run of form has also earned him a Spain call-up, and with the quality of the Spanish midfield, it speaks volumes to how well Herrera has been playing.

Centre-attacking-midfielder - Paul Pogba: Throughout United's unbeaten run, the Frenchman has started to repay the world-record £89 million fee United paid to bring him back to the Theatre of Dreams. His pace and power in the midfield has proven too much for opposition teams to handle, and combined with skillful trickery, dribbling and passing range, he's become United's most important player, and a definite starter for all the big games.

The attack

Right-winger - Henrikh Mkhitaryan: His time out of the team at the start of the season was questioned by many, but it has turned out to be a Mourinho masterstroke. The Armenian's form has been electric since he returned in November. Man of the match displays against West Ham and Tottenham have been highlights but nothing could overshadow his incredible scorpion kick against Sunderland.

Left-winger - Anthony Martial: Last season's top scorer struggled to begin with this term, but has rediscovered the goal-scoring touch of late. A man of the match display in the comeback win against Middlesbrough, a goal in the FA Cup victory over Reading, and a brace in the last round of the EFL Cup against West Ham have put Martial back into the first-team, as his lightning pace and frightening dribbling have caused nightmares for his opposition defenders.

Striker - Zlatan Ibrahimovic: United's top scorer can feel unlucky that he missed out on a place in the FIFA Team of the Year, despite notching up half a century of goals in 2016. He's netted 18 times for United this season, already one ahead of last year's top scorer Martial. After a rest against Reading, Mourinho confirmed that Ibrahimovic and Pogba would start the semi-final.