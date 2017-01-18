Manchester United reportedly ready to sell Luke Shaw after lack of progress

Above: Luke Shaw in action during Manchester United's 4-1 win over West Ham | Photo: Getty Images/Tom Purslow

Recent reports suggest that Manchester United will listen to offers for full-back Luke Shaw in the summer, as manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly grown disappointed with his lack of progress at Old Trafford.

Failing to adapt

Shaw arrived in Manchester with a point to prove, having secured a big money £28million move from Southampton back in 2014. A

severe leg break in September 2015 hindered his progress, keeping him out for 10 months having impressed in the early parts of the 2015/16 season.

He has failed to kick on since his return been repeatedly struck with niggling injuries, he has made 13 appearances all season with the last coming in the 4-1 win over West Ham back at the end of November.

The 21-year-old is set to be offered another opportunity with the schedule been hectic for the Red Devils in the next few weeks, but it was reported on Tuesday by The Independent that Mourinho has become frustrated by the left-back's lack of progress to come around to his ideologies.

Age is no barrier

One player that has been lighting up Old Trafford has been veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with the 35-year-old scoring an astounding 19 goals so far in the current campaign.

Talk has already turned to the Swede's future, with reports of activating the one-year extension in his contract and the possibility of adding another year. Such a contract will see Ibra be the grand age of 37, but former United defender Wes Brown has stated that age is not a barrier for the striker.

"I don't think it is [a barrier]," Brown told Sky Sports. "Sometimes you get players, the attitude and focus - he wants to be the best at everything he does."

"He is proving that at the moment," he stated. "With how he is playing and the goals he is scoring."

"You can see it running throughout the team," Brown concluded. "He has been doing it throughout his career and he is not going to stop now."

Manchester United will take on Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday, January 21 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.