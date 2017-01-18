Manchester United reportedly agree deal with Lyon for the sale of Memphis Depay

Memphis walks off the pitch at full-time after scoring a brace for the Netherlands against Luxembourg in November. (VI-Images//Getty Images)

Manchester United have finally agreed to sell young left-winger Memphis Depay to Lyon for a fee believed to be £16m which could eventually increase to £21.7m if the French outfit qualify for the Champions League or offer the Dutchman a new contract while he's there.

United fans will be happy to hear that the club have agreed both buy-out and sell-on clauses with the buyers, meaning that the same thing that happened with Paul Pogba won't be repeated if the player finds his feet in France and turns into the footballer he can be with the right attitude.

Memphis has only made eight appearances since Jose Mourinho took charge

Memphis has featured just eight times this season under Jose Mourinho and hasn't even made the bench for most fixtures so it was clear that he was becoming gradually more frustrated with the Portugese boss however his attitude alone simply didn't dignify why he should've played more.

The Manchester club look set to make a £3m loss after ex-manager Louis van Gaal signed him for £25m from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2015 but considering how little he's contributed in the famous Red shirt it could've been a lot more.

Lyon are fighting for a Champions League Place

Lyon are currently sat in fourth place in Ligue 1 and eight points off a Champions League spot which is currently occupied by Paris-Saint Germain so it might be just the challenge the 22-year-old needs at such an important time in his career.

Whether Manchester United will use the buy-out clause or not will have a large question mark over it for the foreseeable future, it is unlikely, however if Memphis can turn his career around and replicate the confidence and ability he showed in the 2014/2015 Dutch Eredivise season then anything can happen. Think of it as a potential multi-year-loan move.