Luke Shaw happy at Manchester United, says agent

Manchester United left back Luke Shaw will not be leaving the club according to the defender’s agent, Jonathan Barnett.

The youngster has found game time hard to come by under new boss Jose Mourinho, leading to speculation that the red devils may be looking to offload Shaw either in the January transfer window or in the summer.

But Barnett says Shaw will not be departing Old Trafford any time soon, he told Sky Sports: “He is happy at the club. Manchester United are very happy with him and he is very happy at Manchester United.”

The 21-year-old suffered a horrific broken leg last season, and though fully recovered now, he has struggled to find a consistent rhythm that saw him impress at the early stages of last season under Louis Van Gaal, prior to his injury.

Mourinho man management

Shaw is not the only player at Old Trafford this season to have been missing for periods under new boss Mourinho.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial had both been taken out of the limelight by their manager after failing to impress in the first team.

But a spell on the side-lines proved to be a good decision with both players now back in contention to play every week and both have turned out some impressive performances.

United fans can only hope that this is a similar occurrence with Shaw, and the England youngster will come good helping to solidify the United back four.

Normally a right back, Matteo Darmian has deputised in Shaw’s absence on the opposite side, with Daley Blind also filling in on occasions.

And with Barnett now confirming that Shaw is not looking to leave Old Trafford, he will continue to work to get back into Mourinho’s side as they push for Champions League football for the remainder of the season.