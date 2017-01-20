Report: Bastian Schweinsteiger could swap the Premier League for MLS

Above: Schweinsteiger making a rare appearance for United this season in the FA Cup | Photo: GettyImages/Mark Thompson

Several MLS clubs are believed to be keen on signing Bastian Schweinsteiger during the January transfer window as the midfielder continues to be out of favour at Old Trafford.

The forgotten man

The 32-year-old looked to have been given a revival by Reds boss Jose Mourinho after being forced to train with United’s reserves at the start of the season but his future in Manchester looks bleak once again.

Mourinho suggested in December that the former Bayern Munich man may have a future at the club but he’s made just two substitute appearances for the Reds in 2016/17.

It remains to be seen which American clubs have enquired about the availability of Schweinsteiger but his presence in the MLS would be a major coup following the Chinese Super League attracting a host of players.

The World Cup winner’s contract with United doesn’t run out until 2018 and his reluctance to leave Manchester in recent times could prove a stumbling block for any potential suitors.

Fan favourite

The experienced midfielder is a popular figure at Old Trafford and his departure from the club would be met with disappointment by the clubs supporters, especially as Schweinsteiger has handled his difficult situation in a professional manner.​

If the German does depart this month then the Reds could be left short of cover in midfield as United have already sold Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis to Everton and Lyon respectively in January.

It would leave the Reds with just four recognised central-midfielders (Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini) although youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Captain Wayne Rooney are capable of playing there.

Schweinsteiger signed for United from Bundesliga side Bayern in July 2015, he’s since gone on to win the FA Cup while making 33 appearances and scoring one goal for the English side.