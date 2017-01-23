Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho "cannot be happy with a point" in Stoke stalemate

Above: Jose Mourinho on the touchline during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Soke City | Photo: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho stated that he “cannot be happy with a point” after their late 1-1 stalemate with Stoke City.

Can’t be happy with that

The Red Devils looked to return to winning ways with their trip to the Bet365 Stadium, after last Sunday’s 1-1 draw with bitter rivals Liverpool.

It looked to be heading the same way, with Juan Mata putting it in his own net early in the first half. It looked like their unbeaten run was coming to an end, but Wayne Rooney’s record-breaking goal kept that intact.

United will have felt that they could and should have won the three points with their number of chances, and Mourinho stated that he was disappointed by another stalemate for his side.

“Of course I am disappointed,” Mourinho told manutd.com. “Again I say many times a draw is a good result when the opponent is better than you.”

“A draw is a good result when you are being dominated [by the opponent],” he stated. “And in the end you manage to leave with that point.”

“But when you are the team that chases the result,” the coach stressed. “The team that creates the chances, the team that misses the chances.”

“On top of that you score only an own goal,” Mourinho added. “Then obviously I cannot be happy with a point.”

Wonderful achievement

Despite the result, it was an historic afternoon for Rooney as he broke Sir Bobby Charlton’s record in some style with his excellent free-kick.

The 31-year-old has rightfully received heaps of praise for the achievement, and Mourinho came in with his own tribute to his skipper.

“The achievement is wonderful,” he said. “It stays in the history of our club.”

“I think for many, many, many years for sure,” Mourinho concluded. “But I think it’s time now for him to enjoy and for everyone to forget it and let it go.”

Manchester United will take on Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Thursday, January 26 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.